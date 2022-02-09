The 46-year-old man who died after being shot Wednesday night in his own garage in LaSalle was Domenic Macri, police sources confirm.

Macri's death is Montreal’s second homicide of 2022. Police say he was known to them. His brother and business partner, Mario Macri, was shot to death in very similar circumstances four years ago, just a kilometre away.

At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, multiple 911 calls came in to report gunshots near the corner of Guy Bouchard Blvd. and Marie Rollet St., just north of Angrignon Park.

Officers responding to the scene found Macri with gunshot wounds in the garage of his home. He was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. No arrests have been made so far.

Macri is listed as the owner of the Brasserie des Rapides, a bar also in LaSalle, just south of the Lachine Canal in a strip of businesses.

His brother, Mario Macri, used to co-own the bar with him while also running a money-lending business. On LInkedIn, Domenic Macri described Brasserie des Rapides as a family business in all senses, where his mother helped in the kitchen.

Mario, the elder brother, was murdered in March 2018, also in a garage, not of his home but of the commercial complex where his office was located.

It was near the corner of Newman Blvd. and Lapierre St., just over a kilometre from Domenic Macri's home where he was shot this week.

Mario Macri was shot at least once in the head, CTV News reported at the time. His murder remains unsolved.

A police source wouldn't go into detail on the background of the Macri brothers except to say they were known to Montreal police. Some media reports called the earlier death a "settling of scores" and said, in 2018 and again this year, that the two Macris were tied to the Italian mafia and the West End Gang.

This week's shooting comes amid a spate of deadly violence in the Montreal area, and just one day after a 23-year-old was shot in broad daylight while in a car in the parking lot of a Brossard mall. He remains in critical condition.

--With files from CTV's Lillian Roy