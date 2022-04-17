A 46-year-old man has become Montreal's seventh homicide victim of 2022 after being shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and Jean-Talon St. at 10:55 p.m., said a police spokesperson.

The man's death was confirmed later by doctors after he was taken to hospital.

There were "several witnesses" at the scene, at a corner that usually sees fairly heavy traffic, and many different 911 calls came in. But police are still piecing together what happened, the spokesperson told CTV News.

"We don't know the link between the victim and the suspect," she said. "Was there a conflict? We don't know."

Officers are in the process of interviewing the witnesses and should have more details later today, she said shortly after 7 a.m.

There's no description available of the suspect yet, she said. The victim was known to police.

This is a developing story that will be updated.