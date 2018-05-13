Man, 44, stabbed during altercation in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 8:27AM EDT
A 44-year-old man transported to hospital with numerous stab wounds will likely survive his injuries, according to Montreal police.
He was found inside of an apartment on Lacordaire Ave. with numerous stab wounds to the upper body.
After a brief investigation, police located the suspect, another 44-year-old man, at an intersection some distance from the original scene.
He was arrested and taken into custody for questioning, police said. The men reportedly knew each other, but the cause of the argument is still unknown.
Montreal police deployed their canine unit in an attempt to locate the weapon used during the assault.
