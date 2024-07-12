MONTREAL
    • Man, 43, charged with series of apartment frauds; Montreal police seeking more victims

    Van Lanh Vuong, 43, was charged with fraud and breaking and entering in relation to a number of apartment scams in Montreal. (SPVM) Van Lanh Vuong, 43, was charged with fraud and breaking and entering in relation to a number of apartment scams in Montreal. (SPVM)
    The Montreal police (SPVM) financial crime squad is looking for victims of a man arrested for multiple rental frauds.

    Police arrested Van Lanh Vuong, 43, on Thursday for allegedly defrauding people looking to rent an apartment.

    Police say he contacted his victims online and enticed them with cheap places to rent.

    "Once the visit was over, the suspect allegedly signed a false lease with his alleged victims, in addition to demanding a deposit equivalent to one or two months' rent," the SPVM said in a news release. "The victims only realised they had been cheated when they took possession of the property."

    Vuong allegedly used several different apartments in Montreal and presented himself as the owner, police say.

    "This scheme enabled him to defraud numerous people and amass a large sum of money," the SPVM said.

    Vuong appeared in a Montreal courtroom on Friday and is facing fraud over $5,000 and breaking and entering charges.

    He remains in custody.

    Police believe there are other victims and are asking them to go to a local police station or call the Montreal Info-Crime number at 514-393-1133.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

