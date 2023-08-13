Man, 42, struck and killed by car as he crossed the street in Montreal's Mile End
A pedestrian died in a collision with a vehicle on Saturday night in Montreal.
A call to 911 at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday alerted the emergency services, who went to the scene of the accident on Parc Avenue, near Saint-Joseph Boulevard, in the Mile-End district.
"According to initial information, a vehicle was travelling northbound on Parc when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing at the same time. The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Mariane Allaire Morin.
The driver, a 36-year-old man, was not injured.
A security perimeter was set up to protect the scene.
"Our investigators from the Collision Investigation Section will be coming to analyze the scene to try to understand all the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision," said Morin.
The SPVM investigation is continuing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2023.
