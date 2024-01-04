Man, 42, sought after escaping from custody at Montreal hospital: police

Police are searching for a man who escaped from custody at a Montreal hospital on Thursday morning.

Joseph Gordon Baptiste, 42, escaped on foot from the Notre-Dame Hospital as he was heading to court, police say.

Investigators are worried about his safety and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Baptiste is described as a caucasian man who speaks French, is about six feet tall, weighs approximately 154 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has the name "Angelica" tattooed on his right wrist and was wearing black pants, a black turtleneck, a grey coat and beige shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911, their local police station, or file an anonymous report by call Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.