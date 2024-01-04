MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 42, sought after escaping from custody at Montreal hospital: police

    Joseph Gordon Baptiste. (Source: Montreal police) Joseph Gordon Baptiste. (Source: Montreal police)

    Police are searching for a man who escaped from custody at a Montreal hospital on Thursday morning.

    Joseph Gordon Baptiste, 42, escaped on foot from the Notre-Dame Hospital as he was heading to court, police say.

    Investigators are worried about his safety and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

    Baptiste is described as a caucasian man who speaks French, is about six feet tall, weighs approximately 154 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has the name "Angelica" tattooed on his right wrist and was wearing black pants, a black turtleneck, a grey coat and beige shoes.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911, their local police station, or file an anonymous report by call Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Defendant faces new charges after attacking a Nevada judge in court, which was caught on video

    Moments after a defendant in a felony battery case tried to convince a Nevada judge that he was turning his violent past around and didn't need to be locked up, his sentencing went sideways: He leaped over a defence table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl with court officials and attorneys. The defendant was jailed on $54,000 bail and refused to return to court on Thursday on new charges, so a judge rescheduled his next appearance for Jan. 9.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News