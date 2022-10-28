Man, 40s, in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Lachine

A man in his 40s is in critical condition in hospital with a head injury after an apparent hit-and-run in Lachine around noon Friday.

Montreal police (SPVM) said a 911 call was made at noon following the collision at the intersection of St-Jacques Street and St-Pierre Avenue.

The man sustained serious head trauma and was transported by ambulance to hospital.

The vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived.

"At this moment, we found the vehicle nearby the scene, the driver was not inside," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.



The driver, however, showed up at a police station later and was arrested for assault with a weapon.

Bergeron said he admitted that he was in the car at the time of the collision.

Police will interview the suspect later in the evening and will determine whether the two men knew each other.

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police say.



