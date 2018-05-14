

CTV Montreal





A 39-year-old man is clinging to life after he was shot while sitting in his white Bentley convertible Monday over the lunch hour.

The victim, who police say has a criminal record, but not for any major crime, was shot in the upper body while sitting in the driver’s seat of the car at the corner of Belanger St. and Garnier St. in Rosemont.

The assailant is at large.





39 year old man sitting in white Bentley convertible shot in the upper body in Rosemont. Suspect at large. Police can’t confirm if related to organized crime. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/6nrplbIbrF — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) May 14, 2018

Montreal police rushed to the area, near the Fabre metro station, where the convertible was parked haphazardly at the intersection.

The area is surrounded by police tape, as police investigate the shooting, including with the use of the K-9 police dog squad.

Police can’t confirm if related to organized crime.



