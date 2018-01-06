

CTV Montreal





A Quebec City man, 39, faces multiple charges after a woman -- a resident in his apartment complex -- fled during an attempted kidnapping Thursday night.

The victim, 22, was at home with her partner when the suspect allegedly smashed a patio door and made his way into the home.

He proceeded to assault the woman's partner, later forcing her into a truck waiting outside.

The pair managed to make it to Montmagny, about 85 km from where they started. However, the trajectory on Highway 20 was stalled by the Montmagny exit's closure due to inclement weather.

While taking an alternate route through the city, police say the woman was able to flee the vehicle and make her way to the Montmagny ambulance center, where she sought help.

Investigators with the Surete du Quebec managed to locate the vehicle and cause it to spin off the road.

The suspect was arrested on-site, and has since been denied bail by Crown prosecutors.

Charles Brisson is expected to appear in court on February 5, and will face charges of breaking-and-entering, uttering threats, assault with a weapon causing injury, kidnapping, forcible confinement, fleeing authorities and resisting arrest.

With files from The Canadian Press.