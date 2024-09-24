Man, 34, stabbed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed shortly before midnight in the St. Henri neighbourhood.
SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas said that a 911 call prompted officers to head to the corner of Notre-Dame Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street, west of Atwater Market.
"When the police officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old man wounded to the upper body with a sharp object," said Dorelas.
Dorelas said the man was conscious when transported to the hospital, and medical authorities later confirmed that he was in stable condition.
The reasons for the stabbing remain unknown, and no arrests have been made.
The police investigation is ongoing.
DEVELOPING MPs to vote today on Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament will cast their first confidence vote of the fall sitting on Wednesday, but with it poised to fail, political posturing is already ramping about future tests of the Liberal minority government.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Population growth slows for first time since start of pandemic as Canadian government clamps down
Population growth in Canada slowed slightly in the last quarter of the year as the government made efforts to reduce temporary migration into the country, Statistics Canada revealed Wednesday.
Doing this for 20 seconds a day can relieve stress and anxiety
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Israeli army chief says military is preparing for possible ground operation in Lebanon
The Israeli army chief said Wednesday that the military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon as Hezbollah hurled dozens of projectiles into Israel, including a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group's deepest strike yet.
