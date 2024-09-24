MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 34, stabbed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood, police investigating

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a stabbing on Sept. 23, 2024 in the St. Henri neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a stabbing on Sept. 23, 2024 in the St. Henri neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed shortly before midnight in the St. Henri neighbourhood.

    SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas said that a 911 call prompted officers to head to the corner of Notre-Dame Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street, west of Atwater Market.

    "When the police officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old man wounded to the upper body with a sharp object," said Dorelas.

    Dorelas said the man was conscious when transported to the hospital, and medical authorities later confirmed that he was in stable condition.

    The reasons for the stabbing remain unknown, and no arrests have been made.

    The police investigation is ongoing. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

      A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

      OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News