

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking two suspects after a man was attacked with a machete in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say a conflict broke out between the victim and two other men on Adam St. at the corner of De La Salle St. at 3 p.m.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said the victim is a 34-year-old man who is known to police. They say he suffered a serious injury to his arm and was rushed to hospital but is expected to survive.

Boiselle said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, but that they are meeting with witnesses.

The direct vicinity is closed to traffic as police investigate the scene.

The suspects, who fled the scene of the attack, are still at large.