Man, 32, hospitalized with stab wounds after kidnapping in Dollard-des-Ormeaux: police

A 32-year-old man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after Montreal police say he escaped from a vehicle during a kidnapping Monday evening in the city's west end.

Police say they received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. for a report of someone who was kidnapped by multiple suspects near a Starbucks at the intersection of des Sources and de Salaberry boulevards, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

When officers arrived, witnesses told the police that the victim was taken inside one of two suspect vehicles.

About two hours later, officers located one of the two vehicles in the Saint-Laurent borough. Police then intercepted the vehicle, and the victim was able to escape.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old male suspect at the scene, but searches are underway for the other suspects and the second vehicle.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges.

The victim was sent to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.