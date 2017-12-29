

CTV Montreal





An altercation between a man and a woman turned violent Friday morning in an apartment on Place L'Acadie in Ahuntsic.

Around 11 a.m., the assault was reported to police, who arrived on-scene to find the man, 30, alone in the apartment with serious stab wounds to the upper body.

The suspect, a woman whose age remains unknown, fled the scene shortly after the argument.

Police do not know where she took off to after the fight. Investigators are currently on-scene to establish clearer details.

The man was transported to hospital. He will survive his injuries, though police consider them "significant."

Police were able to confirm that the two knew each other, but the victim would not disclose the nature of their relationship.