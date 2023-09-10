Man, 28, stabbed in Montreal North, woman, 27, arrested on scene
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed in an apartment early Sunday morning.
The SPVM said that a 911 call at around 3:40 a.m. reported conflict inside an apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near Cobourg Avenue in the Montreal North borough.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to the upper body.
It seems a conflict degenerated in the apartment.
"A language barrier means that we are unable to understand all the circumstances leading to the event at present," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.
Police arrested a 27-year-old woman on the scene and transported her to a detention centre.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A perimeter was established, and the investigation continues.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
