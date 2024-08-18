MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 28, arrested after stabbing in downtown Montreal

    Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 28-year-old man in custody after another man, 39, was stabbed downtown.

    Police were called to the scene on Ste. Catherine Street at Atwater Avenue at 4:45 p.m. after a 911 call reported a man had been stabbed.

    "He was conscious, and he had upper body injuries. He was transported to the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    Gauthier said that the altercation appears to have started inside a business downtown.

    The suspect was arrested later in the evening and transported to a detention centre.

    The victim is out of danger. 

