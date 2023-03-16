Man, 27, charged with luring, sexual assault; Que. police believe there are more victims

Quebec provincial police arrested a 27-year-old man and seized his computer, resulting in several charges including luring and sexual assault.

Jeff Perrier from Mont-Saint-Michel was arrested on March 14 and his residence was searched, according to a Surete du Quebec (SQ) release.

Perrier appeared at the Mont-Laurier courthouse by videoconference and he remains in custody awaiting his next court date on March 20.

"He allegedly approached his victims via chat applications," the SQ said in the release. "He would set up a meeting with them and offer them car rides where he would sexually assault them. The events allegedly took place over a period of 14 months."

The Serial Crime Investigation Management Structure (SCIM) worked with the SQ on the file.

Police feel there may be other victims of his alleged crimes, and those with information are asked to call the criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.