MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 26, charged with second-degree murder after stabbing on Montreal North bike path

    A man was stabbed and killed in Montreal North on Feb. 2, 2024. It was the city's fourth homicide of the year. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) A man was stabbed and killed in Montreal North on Feb. 2, 2024. It was the city's fourth homicide of the year. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection with a Montreal North homicide on a bike path at the beginning of February.

    Police say a 26-year-old was arrested at his home in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and was in court on Friday facing a second-degree murder charge.

    The charge stems from the killing of a 30-year-old man on Feb. 2 who was walking on a bike path in the evening near the interesection of Albert-Brosseau Boulevard and Savard Avenue.

    The victim allegedly got into an altercation and was stabbed in the upper body, and the alleged suspect fled the scene.

    First responders attempted to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

    It was the fourth homicide in Montreal in 2024.  

