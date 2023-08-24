Man, 25, shot and killed in Quebec City
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Quebec City Wednesday evening in the Limoilou district.
Police (SPVQ) were called to a residential building on Mont-Thabor Avenue around 8:45 p.m., where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police swept the area in search of a suspect, but no arrests had been made as of daybreak.
The young man's death marks the third homicide on the SPVQ's territory in 2023 and the second this week; last Tuesday, a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed on De la Canardière Road.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023.
