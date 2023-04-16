Man, 25, injured by a possible stabbing in downtown Montreal

A 25-year-old man was injured in a possible stabbing near Cabot Square in downtown Montreal Saturday night.

He was found near the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Atwater Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough, following a 911 call around 8 p.m.

The man had injuries to his upper body, "possibly caused by a sharp object", said Julien Lévesque, spokesperson for Montreal police (SPVM).

He was taken to hospital in a conscious state. His condition was not known to police Sunday morning.

The SPVM has set up a security perimeter to investigate the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 16, 2023.