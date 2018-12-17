Featured Video
Man, 24, charged with first-degree murder after woman killed in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
La presse canadienne
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 4:31PM EST
A 24-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder at the Saint-Jean-sur Richelieu courthouse Monday in connection with the body of a woman found Saturday night.
It is unclear how Vincent Boucher is related to the victim, a woman in her 20s.
The Sûreté du Québec opened an investigation Saturday after discovering a body with signs of violence in a residence on Bouthillier St. North. at 6:45 p.m.
Officers apprehended the suspect in Sainte-Adèle, in the Laurentians, after questioning him.
