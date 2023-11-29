MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 23, found dead in Lachine apartment: police investigating

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.

    Police say they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. about an unconscious man in an apartment building near the intersection of Duranceau Avenue and Des Érables Street in Lachine.

    When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that the deceased man is known to police.

    The SPVM confirmed on Thursday that the death is being investigated as the 32nd homicide in Montreal in 2023.

    There have been no arrests made, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact causes of death, police said.

    The investigation is being handled by the major crimes unit of the SPVM.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News