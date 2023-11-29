Man, 23, found dead in Lachine apartment: police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. about an unconscious man in an apartment building near the intersection of Duranceau Avenue and Des Érables Street in Lachine.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that the deceased man is known to police.

The SPVM confirmed on Thursday that the death is being investigated as the 32nd homicide in Montreal in 2023.

There have been no arrests made, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact causes of death, police said.

The investigation is being handled by the major crimes unit of the SPVM.