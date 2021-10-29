Advertisement
Man, 23, dies after stabbing in downtown Montreal
Published Friday, October 29, 2021 9:07PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 30, 2021 5:49PM EDT
Share:
MONTREAL -- A man has died after he was stabbed just after 8 p.m. Friday just west of Montreal's downtown, police say.
After a 911 call at 8:10, police found the man, age 23, in an alley off Hope Ave., a small street near Rene-Levesque Blvd., said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The area is just southeast of Cabot Square and Atwater metro.
The man had been injured by a sharp weapon to his upper body, said Brabant. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have established a perimeter where he was found to investigate what led to the attack.
Montreal saw two back-to-back fatal stabbings last week, with both victims young people.