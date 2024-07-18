Man, 22, seriously injured after assault with blunt object in Montreal's Village

A young man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted with a blunt object in Montreal's Village area.

Montreal police (SPVM) say that a 911 call at 8:45 p.m. reported a man being assaulted on Ste. Catherine Street East near St. Christophe Street.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with upper body injuries and he was transported to the hospital.

According to information from police, the man got into an altercation and was allegedly struck with a blunt object.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.