Man, 22, found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations

    About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.

  • Case of man who defrauded Canada Post still a mystery

    For the second week in a row the case of a man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $234,000 has been put over to another date as the court tries to determine whether Allan Fischer, 59, has passed away. Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court that the RCMP continue to look into whether he has died or not.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon