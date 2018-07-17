

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed during an altercation with three other people in Saint-Leonard Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police received several 911 calls just before 5 p.m. about the incident at the corner of Viau Blvd. and Terbois St.

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital but his condition is considered to be serious.

There have been no arrests in the case.