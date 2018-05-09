

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after falling down a rocky slope on Mount Royal.

It happened sometime before 11:30 p.m. along Olmsted Rd. on the east side of the mountain overlooking Parc Ave.

A passerby called 9-1-1 to say someone had fallen down the slope.

The special rescue units of Urgences Santé and the Montreal fire department took about 30 minutes to rappel down to the man, and another half hour to pick him up and bring him to a safe location, at which point he was taken to hospital to be treated for back and head injuries.

"You could see the place where he fell it's a very precarious part of the mountain, the hill is very steep," said Ian Ritchie, Operations Chief of the Montreal Fire Department.

"Part of the problems that we had during the rescue was it was nighttime, very dark, very, very little light. We had a lot of trees, very unstable lawn, very unstable side of the mountain. There are rocks, there are trees, there are branches. It’s very slippery"

Ritchie said that 32 people were involved in the rescue, and that each person holding the stretcher had to be roped to a secure location.

Ritchie said members of the high angle team of the Montreal Fire Department trains every week – including training often on the side of the mountain or Montreal buildings – to keep their skills sharp.

"They're often here on Mount Royal training for such an incident. Heaven forbid it ever happens and unfortunately last night was a situation that their training was put into work and it worked out very, very well," said Ritchie.

Police investigated the scene as they tried to figure out how he fell down the slope, although police do not think anyone else was involved and do not believe a crime was committed.

Last July, 38-year-old surgeon at Ste. Justine Hospital, Dr. Shreyas Roy, died after losing his footing in the same location.

There are signs in the area warning of the steep slope.

The city will now decide if more needs to be done to secure the area.

“We don't want to increase unduly the number of fences and structures in what is a beautiful natural setting. We want to keep it as natural as possible, but if there are things that can be done to make that particular location safer, then certainly we'll do that with keeping that consideration in mind,” said city councillor in charges of public security Alex Norris.

Norris adds that the park is officially closed as of 11 p.m. every night for safety reasons.