Man, 21, accused of posing as buyer, assaulting Montreal real estate broker

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a prospective buyer and seriously assaulted a real estate broker during a recent showing in Montreal.

Even though Montreal police say this kind of incident is rare, it has prompted the association representing Quebec real estate agents to urge members to take safety precautions during their work.

Montreal police told CTV News that the incident happened on Sept. 15 at a condo that was for sale on St. Denis Street in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. They received a 911 call at around 2 p.m. and were called to the property about a possible assault and forcible confinement.

When officers arrived, they found the complainant, a woman in her 60s whose injuries were not life-threatening. Police later arrested a man who is facing serious charges.

Court records show Bilal Gbadamassi Youssifou, whose address is not known, was charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm by choking, forcible confinement, and sexual assault. According to the allegations, he also used threats to induce the victim "to make banking transactions" and stole her "bank card and cash."

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) said the alleged assault happened when the broker was "alone with someone posing as an unrepresented potential buyer."

"The intervention of the homeowner returning to the property caused the suspect to flee," the organization wrote in a memo on Tuesday to its 14,000 members. "Emergency services were immediately contacted. We want to reassure you that the broker received prompt care and is now out of danger. Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones, and we offer them our full support."

The association said what happened serves as a reminder that brokers should take certain steps to stay safe when working with clients, including taking note of their phone numbers ahead of a visit, informing someone of their whereabouts, and keeping their cellphones within reach at all times.