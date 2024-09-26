Man, 21, accused of posing as buyer, assaulting Montreal real estate broker
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a prospective buyer and seriously assaulted a real estate broker during a recent showing in Montreal.
Even though Montreal police say this kind of incident is rare, it has prompted the association representing Quebec real estate agents to urge members to take safety precautions during their work.
Montreal police told CTV News that the incident happened on Sept. 15 at a condo that was for sale on St. Denis Street in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. They received a 911 call at around 2 p.m. and were called to the property about a possible assault and forcible confinement.
When officers arrived, they found the complainant, a woman in her 60s whose injuries were not life-threatening. Police later arrested a man who is facing serious charges.
Court records show Bilal Gbadamassi Youssifou, whose address is not known, was charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm by choking, forcible confinement, and sexual assault. According to the allegations, he also used threats to induce the victim "to make banking transactions" and stole her "bank card and cash."
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) said the alleged assault happened when the broker was "alone with someone posing as an unrepresented potential buyer."
"The intervention of the homeowner returning to the property caused the suspect to flee," the organization wrote in a memo on Tuesday to its 14,000 members. "Emergency services were immediately contacted. We want to reassure you that the broker received prompt care and is now out of danger. Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones, and we offer them our full support."
The association said what happened serves as a reminder that brokers should take certain steps to stay safe when working with clients, including taking note of their phone numbers ahead of a visit, informing someone of their whereabouts, and keeping their cellphones within reach at all times.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One of deadliest single strikes in Israeli air campaign kills 23 Syrian workers and family members: Lebanese officials
An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon hit a building housing Syrian workers and their families, killing 23 people, Lebanese officials said Thursday. It was one of the deadliest single strikes in an intensified air campaign against the militant Hezbollah group.
Trump says Ukraine is 'demolished' and dismisses its defence against Russia's invasion
Former U.S. president Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as 'dead' and the country itself as 'demolished.'
He's the world's longest-serving death row inmate. A court ruling may soon clear his name
A Japanese court on Thursday is set to hand down its verdict in the retrial of 88-year-old Hakamata, who was sentenced to death in 1968 for murdering a family in a marathon legal saga that's brought global scrutiny to Japan's criminal justice system and fuelled calls to abolish the death penalty in the country.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Anna Sorokin, high society scammer, says she'll take 'nothing' away from short stint on 'DWTS'
Anna Sorokin may have served time behind bars, but one thing she does not have time for is 'Dancing with the Stars.'
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who 'systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited' an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
'We're not watching the same Bridgerton': Fans left feeling scammed after disastrous Bridgerton-themed ball
A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit promised a night of pageantry and elegance. Instead, guests say they feel scammed by the event organizers.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' she owes $2,500 when iPad she returned goes missing
An Ontario woman said she is 'in shock' that she still has to pay about $2,500 after a new iPad she returned through a courier went missing.
-
Four people taken to hospital after Mississauga pileup
Four people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga late Wednesday night. Peel Regional Paramedic Services were called to the area of Queen Street South and Reid Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a collision.
-
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING ByWard Market staple Cantas Fashion boutique set to shut its doors
Its beautiful gowns and high fashion clothing have adorned the windows of Sussex Drive for two decades, but soon Cantas Fashion Boutique will be closing its doors.
-
Two Canadians with ties to Ottawa killed in Lebanon
Family members told CTV News the two Canadians killed in an airstrike in Lebanon were Hussein and Daad Tabaja, who had previously lived in Ottawa before moving back to Lebanon to be closer to family.
-
Documents suggest federal government focused on public scrutiny over productivity when mandating return to office policy
Newly revealed documents suggest officials focused on public scrutiny in its decision to mandate workers back to the office, despite many workers reporting they feel more productive working from home.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa finalizes $500M bailout to Nova Scotia Power to keep rates in check
Ottawa has finalized a $500-million bailout to help Nova Scotia Power keep rates from skyrocketing due to delivery delays of Muskrat Falls electricity.
-
Origin Story: Nova Scotia author finds heroic inspiration in his own life
Nova Scotia author, Leroy Fontaine writes about an Indigenous superhero in his book, “Sekweha the Superkid and his Cultural Cape."
-
N.B. leaders return to campaign trail Thursday following debate
New Brunswick leaders return to the campaign trail today after Wednesday night's leaders debate.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
-
Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
-
Trio charged after Cochrane police seize drugs, weapons
Raids of two residences in Cochrane on Tuesday yielded $25,000 in illegal drugs, firearms and $3,500 in cash.
London
-
Woman testifies that former London police officer became increasingly aggressive
A woman who was in a relationship with a former London police officer testified that when he broke up with her, the accused became increasingly aggressive.
-
Sarnia First Nation recommends temporary evacuation
The band council on a First Nation near Sarnia is recommending a temporary evacuation for members living in the chemical valley.
-
LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
Kitchener
-
Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
-
Local advocacy group urges province to reverse decision to close CTS sites
After more than 40 overdoses and multiple suspected overdose deaths in one week, a local advocacy group is urging the province to reverse its decision to close supervised consumption sites.
-
Stratford Police looking for wanted Kitchener man
Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges.
Windsor
-
OPP investigating “incident involving wild turkeys” in Tecumseh
The Essex County OPP is investigating an incident involving wild turkeys in Tecumseh.
-
Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs reacts to University of Windsor president retiring
After University of Windsor President Robert Gordon’s retirement announcement, the Ontario Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has reacted.
-
Suspect arrested after pointing realistic airsoft gun: Windsor police
Windsor Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a realistic airsoft gun at another person.
Barrie
-
Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies hosted at the Spirit Catcher in Barrie
A day of planned healing events are scheduled on Monday, September 30 in Barrie.
-
City of Barrie appoints new fire chief
The City of Barrie has a new fire chief.
-
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Vancouver
-
Residents west of Grand Forks, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Evacuations are underway near Grand Forks, B.C., as a newly discovered out-of-control wildfire encroaches.
-
Vancouver woman calls for urban coyote control after cat killed near busy South Granville
A Vancouver woman wants the city to do more to track and control the coyote population after her cat was killed off busy South Granville Street.
-
Elections BC says new technology will reduce voting waits, speed up counting
Elections BC is going high-tech, streamlining the upcoming election with technology it says will make voting faster and vote-counting much faster.
Vancouver Island
-
Elections BC says new technology will reduce voting waits, speed up counting
Elections BC is going high-tech, streamlining the upcoming election with technology it says will make voting faster and vote-counting much faster.
-
'This is a dream come true': Victoria Humane Society celebrates massive financial donation
On a rainy, dreary Wednesday afternoon on the West Shore, the executive director of the Victoria Humane Society is in her happy place.
-
Bug-eating remarks from B.C. Conservative leader raise eyebrows
Comments from B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad suggesting children could be expected to "eat bugs" as a means of combatting climate change have drawn mockery from his main political rival.
Winnipeg
-
'Evil can be anywhere': Cat owners, advocates believe pet cats are being killed in Winnipeg
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
-
Lemay Forest owner given cease and desist order for tree cutting
The City of Winnipeg has sent a letter ordering the owner of the Lemay Forest to stop knocking down trees.
-
'Another black eye': Vancouver port strike impacting Manitoba grain farmers during harvest season
Farmers across the Prairies are in the thick of the fall harvest, but a grain terminal worker strike in Vancouver is threatening their bottom line.
Calgary
-
Alberta students more dialed into class since cellphone ban in schools
It's been a month since the start of the school year and that provincewide rule banning cellphones from classrooms, and while some students are still getting used to the change, some educators say they are already noticing positive signs.
-
Fire rips through two homes in northeast Calgary
The Calgary Fire Department responded to the scene of a blaze that engulfed multiple homes in the community of Saddle Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Unarmed suspect tackled, restrained by Calgary police, ASIRT says
A suspect who died while in police custody earlier this month was unarmed when he was tackled and punched by a group of Calgary officers, the province's police watchdog said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Does the Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT need crossing arms?
The design of the Valley Line Southeast LRT is being questioned by riders and city councillors.
-
Tornado researcher says firestorm damage in Jasper unlike anything he's ever seen
According to a team of tornado researchers, the Jasper National Park wildfire may have spawned a rare fire tornado – or even two.
-
Oilers coaches 'trying to see what's best' in camp as Jets beat visiting Edmonton
Another day at training camp brings more opportunities for Edmonton Oilers coaches to see how well — and which — players suit the team.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Exclusive polling: How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
Fishing Lake First Nation death marks 3rd fatal encounter between Sask. RCMP, Indigenous communities inside a month
A fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation marks the third time in the past month that an Indigenous person has died following an encounter with Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Sask. Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill under second conflict of interest investigation
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill is facing a second investigation by the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – this time concerning investments into helium companies that have held government contracts.
Saskatoon
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Exclusive polling: How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
-
Fishing Lake First Nation death marks 3rd fatal encounter between Sask. RCMP, Indigenous communities inside a month
A fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation marks the third time in the past month that an Indigenous person has died following an encounter with Saskatchewan RCMP.