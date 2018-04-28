

The Canadian Press





A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed Friday night while leaving a bar in Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève.

At approximately 2:25 am, an altercation broke out between the victim and another individual inside the establishment on Cherrier St.

The two men went outside and one of them sustained stab wounds to the upper body. Police say he remains in critical condition.

The suspect fled, but he was identified by witnesses as a 35-year-old man.

The cause of the argument is still unknown. An investigation is ongoing.