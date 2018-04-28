Man, 20, stabbed outside bar in Ile Bizard
At approximately 2:25 am, an altercation broke out between the victim and another individual inside the establishment on Cherrier St. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed Friday night while leaving a bar in Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève.
The two men went outside and one of them sustained stab wounds to the upper body. Police say he remains in critical condition.
The suspect fled, but he was identified by witnesses as a 35-year-old man.
The cause of the argument is still unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
