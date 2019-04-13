

CTV Montreal





A young man was stabbed overnight in the Plateau.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, at the corner of Mentana and Napoleon Sts.

The victim, 20, sustained injuries to the upper body.

While he was hospitalized, police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The SPVM will conduct an investigation.

The motive is still unknown.