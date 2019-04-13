Featured Video
Man, 20, stabbed in Plateau-Mont-Royal
Police say a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body during an altercation at the corner of Mentana and Napoleon Sts. in the Plateau. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 11:50AM EDT
A young man was stabbed overnight in the Plateau.
According to police, the incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, at the corner of Mentana and Napoleon Sts.
The victim, 20, sustained injuries to the upper body.
While he was hospitalized, police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The SPVM will conduct an investigation.
The motive is still unknown.
