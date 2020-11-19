MONTREAL -- A 20-year-old victim was stabbed in the upper and lower body -- though his injuries are minor -- in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux this afternoon, police say.

The attack happened in an apartment on Hurteau St. in the West Island neighbourhood at about 4:50 p.m., according to Montreal police.

The victim is not cooperating with police, they said, and they have no suspect at this point.