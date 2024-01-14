MONTREAL
Montreal

    Man, 20, stabbed at Plateau-Mont-Royal bar: Montreal police

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed and injured early Sunday morning at a bar in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

    Officers were called to the bar on Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Milton Street around 3:30 a.m.

    Police say a conflict between multiple people escalated either inside or outside the bar, resulting in the stabbing.

    The 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with upper body injuries. Police do not fear for his life.

    No arrests were made as of daybreak Sunday. At least one witness was consulted by the SPVM, and officers are looking for security cameras.

    The scene was blocked off Sunday morning while investigators conducted their work.

    The investigation is ongoing.

