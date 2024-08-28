Man, 20, arrested at Ahuntsic College after student allegedly assaulted

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 20-year-old man at Ahuntsic College on Wednesday after a student was allegedly assaulted.

SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas said that a 911 call at 10:55 a.m. reported a fight that was escalating between two young men at the CEGEP on St-Hubert Street in the Youville neighbourhood in Montreal.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the young man who was arrested and transferred to a detention centre for further questioning.

"According to the first information, a conflict escalated between the suspect and the victim. It was at that point that the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim," said Dorelas.

The suspect sustained minor injuries, and the victim was uninjured.

The police investigation is ongoing.