MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 20, arrested at Ahuntsic College after student allegedly assaulted

    A Montreal police (SPVM) car. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) A Montreal police (SPVM) car. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 20-year-old man at Ahuntsic College on Wednesday after a student was allegedly assaulted.

    SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas said that a 911 call at 10:55 a.m. reported a fight that was escalating between two young men at the CEGEP on St-Hubert Street in the Youville neighbourhood in Montreal.

    Officers arrived on the scene and located the young man who was arrested and transferred to a detention centre for further questioning.

    "According to the first information, a conflict escalated between the suspect and the victim. It was at that point that the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim," said Dorelas.

    The suspect sustained minor injuries, and the victim was uninjured.

    The police investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News