Man, 19, in critical condition after workplace accident in Beauharnois
A 19-year-old man is in critical condition Monday afternoon after a work accident in Beauharnois, in the Montérégie region.
According to initial information, the worker was trapped under heavy machinery late Monday morning in the outdoor yard of a company located on Hauts-Fourneaux Road near Highway 30.
First responders had to resuscitate the man when they arrived, according to a spokesperson for the Coopérative des techniciens ambulanciers de la Montérégie.
The young man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2022.
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic sales
The CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residents
Over 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.
Six people taken to hospital after 2 a.m. crash: Police
A Toronto man is charged after a Monday morning crash that sent six people to hospital, including four children, according to police.
Apartment fire in London, Ont. deemed suspicious by police
Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a "suspicious" Monday morning apartment fire south of the Hyde Park area, according to police.
-
Contractor sues Timmins gold miner for $7.4M
Gowest Gold Ltd. in Timmins announced Monday it is being sued by North Bay-based Cementation Canada Inc. for $7.4 million.
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
OPP charge two people in connection with murder on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people in connection with a June 24 shooting where one person died.
1 dead in Falconridge shooting
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Body found on QEII Highway near Airdrie
RCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway near Airdrie early Monday morning.
Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney Trail
Calgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at B.C. border crossing: CBSA
Someone tried to smuggle more than 50 kilograms of illicit drugs across the U.S.-Canada border, officials say.
Man charged with attempted murder in Williams Lake, B.C. stampede shooting
One of the two people shot at a rodeo in B.C. Sunday was an innocent bystander, according to police.
Fire truck stolen from scene in Surrey, B.C., driven to another city
Officials say someone stole a fire truck from a scene in Surrey, B.C., and drove it out of the city.
Alberta expands its support for Ukrainians fleeing war and settling in the province
The Alberta government is expanding its support for Ukrainians coming to the province from the war-ravaged country.
Edmonton council to ask province to support new centre to fight downtown crime
Edmonton's city council has voted unanimously to ask the province to support the creation of a hub where social workers, firefighters and police officers could work together to reduce crime.
Traffic stop leads to drug-related charges for Windsor pair
Two people are facing charges after police allegedly saw fentanyl and meth inside their vehicle during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Gas prices drop in Windsor-Essex
A much welcome drop in gas prices has some Windsor-Essex drivers lining up at the pumps.
Police seek public's assistance identifying alleged sexual assault suspect
Windsor police are actively investigating a sexual assault report and have reached out to the public for help identifying a suspect.
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater remain moderate: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have remained moderate according to analysis from researchers at the University of Regina.
Ottawa entering new wave of COVID-19: OPH
Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19, saying indicators show a rising level of transmission in the community.
Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman is in hospital following a collision Monday morning.
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows a slight increase
While signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater remain low, researchers have detected a slight increase.