Man, 19, crashes into concrete wall in Montreal, remains in critical condition
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 19-year-old male driver was trapped in the vehicle, and the SPVM was assisted by crews from the Montreal fire department (SIM) who helped extract him from the vehicle.
"The driver was transported to the hospital, and we fear for his life," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.
Police say the driver crashed into a concrete wall and then into a parked vehicle which was unoccupied.
"The cause of this collision is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing," said Chevrefils.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief that she is being targeted by the Chinese government over her advocacy for human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Free prescription drugs could reduce overall health-care costs in Canada: study
Overall health-care costs could be reduced in Canada by providing free prescription drugs to patients, according to a new study.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Toronto
-
New details emerge on landlord who allegedly shot engaged couple near Hamilton, Ont.
New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.
-
Body cameras for referees rolling out on Ontario soccer fields to stop aggressive abuse
Ontario referees will be outfitted with body cameras this summer in an effort to stop aggressive abuse at soccer games across the province.
-
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
London
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
12-year-old Windsor, Ont. hockey player appears in court after being charged with assault
A hockey parent from Windsor never believed he’d see his son in court. Accompanied by his parents and brother, the 12-year-old boy made his first appearance in a London, Ont. courtroom Monday after being charged with assault causing bodily harm after a hockey fight in February.
-
Victim remains in hospital with critical injuries after driver crashes into London, Ont. home and strikes gas line, charges laid
Multiple charges have been laid against a man London police allege stole a vehicle late last week and crashed into a home, striking a gas line and sending one person to hospital with critical injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Calgary
-
From Kenney's downfall to Smith's rise, Alberta's political landscape has changed dramatically
Take Back Alberta says it is responsible for ousting Jason Kenney and that it backed Danielle Smith as his successor.
-
2 suspects shot and killed by Calgary police following slow-speed pursuit on Memorial Drive
ASIRT is investigating a low-speed police pursuit that led to a Calgary officer shooting and killing two suspects on Monday morning.
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
-
Neighbours shaken after house hit with gunfire in Brantford
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Brantford that saw a home hit by gunfire.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman fined $350 for keeping rare, wild turtle as pet
A Kelowna woman has been fined $350 for keeping a Western Painted Turtle as a pet.
-
8 months after a woman drowned near Spanish Banks, Vancouver police renew plea for help identifying her
On the eight-month anniversary of a tragic discovery near a Vancouver beach, police are renewing a public appeal for help identifying a drowning victim.
-
Toothpaste theft thwarted by North Vancouver RCMP
Mounties in North Vancouver thwarted a toothpaste theft last Friday, seizing two duffle bags and one wagon's worth of product.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
Windsor
-
'Get the deal done': City, county leaders unite in plea to secure NextStar Energy battery plant
A united front was on full display Monday as community leaders, politicians, business people, unions and educators gathered together at Windsor City Hall to ensure the NextStar Energy battery plant deal gets closed.
-
New spin-off benefit: Windsor medical students now caring for homeless population
Doctors in their final year of training, called residency, can choose to do a one-month rotation at the Shelter Health Initiative (SHI) caring for Windsor’s homeless population.
-
Residents along tree-lined Victoria Ave in Chatham, Ont. celebrate win
Proposed changes to Victoria Avenue in Chatham have been paused for the foreseeable future after a multi-year fight to save the trees along the historic street grew across the community.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
Golden Sheafs awarded in Yorkton's 76th annual Film Festival
Filmmakers from across Canada made the trip to Yorkton for the much anticipated 76th running of its film festival.
-
'Gives you a shot of life': Riders' Harris returns to training camp after birth of son
Quarterback Trevor Harris re-joined the team after missing part of last week and the game for the birth of his third son, Tripp Joseph Harris.
Ottawa
-
Downtown road project headlines 2023 construction season in Ottawa
It's officially construction season in Ottawa. The city is spending $800 million toward projects across Ottawa, including a major reconstruction of Albert, Slater, Queen and Bronson.
-
Ottawa dad praised for calling for help after infant gets trapped in hot car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
-
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools' office splattered with rainbow paint
Following the leak of a controversial email, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools' downtown office was hit with an apparent act of vandalism Monday morning.
-
Death of Saskatoon man ruled a homicide
A death at an apartment in the 100 block of Confederation Place on Saturday night has been ruled a homicide, police say.
-
Saskatoon apartment fire that left 26 homeless may have been arson, investigator says
Twenty-six people have been rehoused to a local hotel after a suspicious fire that forced an entire four-storey west side apartment building to evacuate on Sunday night.