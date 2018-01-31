

CTV Montreal





An 18-year-old man is in hospital after being shot during an altercation at the provincial courthouse in Maniwaki, Que.

The Surete du Quebec said the incident took place about 1 p.m. between a court security officer and the young man at the courthouse about 130 kilometres north of Ottawa.



In a video posted on Facebook and filmed by a witness, we can see the scuffle between the two.

The officer tries to subdue the teen and puts him in a headlock.

As they try to control him, the young man refuses to obey orders. The security officer then asks for help from his colleagues and to call for police.

Several other security officers come to his aid. The video, filmed by Chris Lacaille, then shows a lot of commotion, shouting, and then a shot is fired.



Quebec's bureau of independent investigators (the BEI) is reporting that the man seized a blunt object from the court security officer and hit him on the head.

The court security officer then grabbed his firearm and shot the man at least once in the head, the BEI is reporting.

So far the condition of both injured men is unclear.

Sgt. Marc Tessier says the injuries sustained by the two were deemed serious, but couldn't say if their lives were in danger.



The BEI is investigating the incident.



- With files from The Canadian Press