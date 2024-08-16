Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge

Multiple roads in and around the Jacques Cartier Bridge are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters Friday morning that it would likely take hours to repair the pipe, which she described as "enormous" at around a metre wide.

The pipeline supplies water to the city's east end. Plante says there is no boil-water advisory in place for the moment. The cause of the water main break is currently unknown.

"Firefighters are going door-to-door, and they have ordered some to evacuate" their homes and workplaces," said Plante. "The Red Cross is here to help people who need to relocate."

Drivers heading east through the Ville-Marie tunnel on Route 136 will have to leave at the Saint-Laurent Boulevard exit, and De Lorimier Avenue, Rene-Levesque Boulevard, Notre-Dame Street and Papineau Avenue all have closures due to massive amounts of water spilling into the street.

A large water spout is seen in Montreal after a massive water main break flooded streets.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) is asking residents and commuters to avoid the area.

The water main broke around 6 a.m. near the construction site of the Esplanade Cartier Condo towers on the corner of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste. Catherine Street East.

Water washed across Notre-Dame Street to the south, and Ste. Catherine Street to the north, and as far west as Papineau.

A massive water main break sent water billowing into the streets near the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Aug. 16, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) and the Montreal fire department (SIM) are on scene to direct traffic.



Electricity and water have been cut to some buildings and residences in the area. Some offices, including CTV News Montreal, have instructed workers to stay home.

The cause of the break is currently unknown.

- With files from The Canadian Press.