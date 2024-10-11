Major surge in violence against school support staff in Quebec, union says

The union that represents school support staff in the province is calling on the government to intervene after data reveals a 55 per cent increase in violence over the past four years against its members.

According to the Federation du personnel de soutien scolaire (FPSS-CSQ) 13,464 acts of violence against school support employees were recorded by 61 school service centres in 2023.

The union, which compiled the data through access-to-information requests, called the situation "troubling."

Out of a total of 72 centres, 18 did not have any data or information, and 11 did not respond at all.

Eric Pronovost, the president of the FPSS-CSQ, said that 96.4 per cent of violent incidents directed at staff were perpetrated by students. The data covers abuse against several kinds of school workers, inlcuding special education technicians, special needs teachers, child-care technicians, janitorial workers, among others.

"The government, the school service centres, the employers now have an obligation to act," Pronovost said in a recent interview.

"Mr. [Bernard] Drainville, it's time to stop the speeches and meetings. The plan must be implemented. His famous plan to counter violence and intimidation 2023-2028 -- it should have been implemented two or three years ago."

Pronovost added that the violence experienced by support staff includes harassment, physical, psychological, sexual and cyber violence.

He noted that reports of being spat on, bitten or slammed on the floor are common occurrences at schools.

"It's enormous, so we are trying to raise awareness and are encouraging our members to report the incidents. For years, these incidents were trivialized," he said.

When reached by CTV News regarding the data, Michael Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board, said, "I can only tell you that if there have been any incidents they have not come across my desk."

Additionally, the union completed a survey in March 2023 that showed that 37,000 workers have resigned over the past five years, exacerbating staff shortages.

"People end up quitting because they don't want to continue experiencing these incidents," Pronovost said.

"Schools in Quebec must be safe and secure to provide the best possible education for our children and young people. This has to stop."

A spokesperson for the Lester B. Pearson School Board said they are aware of the data and that every effort is made to ensure a "safe and caring environment" for its staff and students.

The union said it wants to work in collaboration with the education ministry, the school service centres, the schools and parents to address the issue.

It also emphasized the need to provide parents with more resources. "It is essential we work with parents," Pronovost said.

The union said that a lack of resources has contributed to the rise in violence in schools and is calling for zero tolerance on violence, improved preventative measures for students, and additional training for staff.

The Ministry of Education did not respond to a request for comment.