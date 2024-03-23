MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Major Quebec unions join demonstration in support of Palestinians

    Two of Quebec's largest unions joined a demonstration in downtown Montreal in the snow on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people.

    The march was largely focused on a demand for an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza.

    While previous demonstrations in Montreal were mostly organized by active pro-Palestine organizations and their supporters, Saturday's event was much wider in scope.

    The focus on Saturday was providing food and supplies to a starving population in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire from the state of Israel coupled with a long-term peace plan.

    The FTQ and CSN unions joined members of Quebec Solidaire and other groups in a march that began in Dorchester Square.

