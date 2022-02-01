Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against the sanitary measures related to COVID-19, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard `Rambo' Gauthier.

On Monday evening, Gauthier, the FTQ-Construction heavy equipment operators' representative for Quebec's Cote-Nord, announced his intention to participate in a regional convoy to Quebec City to protest against the health measures. He had said he wanted to be financially supported by his union, the FTQ-Construction.

However, in an interview with The Canadian Press on Tuesday, the general manager of the FTQ-Construction, Éric Boisjoly, indicated that the union would not provide financial support for this operation.

While he said he supports the right to demonstrate and express opinions, Boisjoly called for greater solidarity with exhausted health-care workers and with patients suffering from COVID-19.

The FTQ-Construction leader also said he respects the choice of those who refuse to be vaccinated, but stressed that it is not the FTQ-Construction's responsibility to question public health directives.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2022