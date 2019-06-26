

CTV Montreal





A major power outage swept across western Montreal Wednesday afternoon.

At its peak, about 64,000 customers in NDG, Hampstead, Cote-St-Luc and Montreal West were affected.

The outage stemmed from faulty batteries at the Hampstead post that needed to be replaced in an emergency measure.

Work began at 2 p.m., when electricity was cut to the clients.

Electricity was expected to return by 4 p.m., but Hydro-Quebec now says it might take until 6 p.m.



