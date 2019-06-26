Featured Video
Major power outage: 64,000 Montrealers in the dark
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:07PM EDT
There is a major power outage in western Montreal at the moment.
About 64,000 customers in NDG, Hampstead, Cote-St-Luc and Montreal West are affected.
The outage stemmed from faulty batteries at the Hampstead post that needed to be replaced in an emergency measure.
Work began at 2 p.m., when electricity was cut to the clients.
Work is nearly completed. Electricity will gradually return and is expected to be back completely by 4 p.m.
Latest Montreal News
- 'Exciting opportunity': Bronfman reacts to sharing MLB team with Tampa Bay
- Pink line: Montreal set to get new transit network from Lachine to Southwest Borough
- Right-wing extremists added to Canadian watchlist for the first time
- Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Montreal area this afternoon
- Montreal native NHL goalie Roberto Luongo retires after 19 seasons