

CTV Montreal





There is a major power outage in western Montreal at the moment.

About 64,000 customers in NDG, Hampstead, Cote-St-Luc and Montreal West are affected.



The outage stemmed from faulty batteries at the Hampstead post that needed to be replaced in an emergency measure.

Work began at 2 p.m., when electricity was cut to the clients.

Work is nearly completed. Electricity will gradually return and is expected to be back completely by 4 p.m.