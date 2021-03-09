MONTREAL -- More than 100 police officers throughout Quebec are carrying out a series of searches Tuesday targeting organized crime operations.

Officers with organized crime squad the Escouade nationale de répression du crime organisé (ENRCO) are conducting 27 searches in homes and vehicles in Longueuil, Granby, St-Dominique, St-Jerome and Terrebonne in relation to drug trafficking and money laundering, police said in a news release.

Searches are also happening in Sherbrooke and Lac-Megantic in commercial buildings, homes, and vehicles as officers with Escouade régionale mixte Estrie (ERM) in the Eastern Townships continue to investigate, police said.

Municipal police officers are also assisting the Surete du Quebec in their investigation.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.