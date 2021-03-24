MONTREAL -- Hundreds of Quebec police officers conducted 17 searches throughout Montreal in the hopes of dismantling an alleged North American 'grandparent' fraud operation that targeted vulnerable seniors.

The National Organized Crime Enforcement Squad is interrogating 35 suspects in a North American fraud network that operates mainly in the US, the Surete du Quebec says.

"Grandparent frauds" target more vulnerable people where potential scammers usually pose as grandchildren pretending to be in distress.

The project "Partenariat" involved more than 200 police officers from the SQ, Montreal, Longueuil and Laval police services.

Police remind citizens to be wary of potential fraud operation and to visit the SQ's fraud prevention page or the Canadian Anti-Fraud site.