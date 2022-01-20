The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Tampa Bay Rays’ sister-city project between St. Petersburg and Montreal has been dropped by Major League Baseball (MLB).

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg is scheduled to meet with the media at 1 p.m.

Sternberg recently said that this project, which his organization has been working on for two and a half years, “was the only possible solution” to keep Major League Baseball in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.

This decision will force the Rays’ management to look for a full-time home, something they have tried to do unsuccessfully in the past, including in 2008 and 2018.

The team still has a lease to play its home games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 20, 2022.