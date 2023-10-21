Major food drive to be held Sunday to help Montreal families in need

The West Island YMCA is putting on a major food drive this weekend to help those who need it as more families are turning for help to put food on the table.

Some organizations are struggling, however, to meet the increased demand.

At the On Rock Community Services in Pierrefonds, the shelves are thinner than usual.

"Basically with COVID, with the cost of living and the way things have been going, more and more people are just in need of help," said the food bank's founder and president, Kim Reid.

At the same time, Reid says fewer donations are coming through the door.

"We're down on our canned fruits, canned vegetables."

Reid said the bank is probably short around 15 or 20 pallets worth of food to be comfortable.

"We have enough food to keep going, but it's weekly, it's like what comes in this week, we're getting rid of it pretty quickly," he said.

To help build up a stockpile ahead of the winter, the West Island YMCA is holding a food drive Sunday from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. to benefit On Rock and three other West Island food banks.

"It's at the Olive-Urquhart Sports Centre on Brunswick. The specific address is 230 Brunswick. We'll be in the parking lot and we have a whole drive through set up which makes it super easy to come by, super quick. We'll unload your food donation and you're out there enjoying the rest of your weekend," said Corey Oliver, interim director of the West Island YMCA.

For the hundreds of people who walk through their doors every week, every donation matters.

"We're serving over 300 families right now a week and they range from houses of one to houses of 12," Reid said.

"We're giving everybody an amount of food that's appropriate for their family size, which means you're going through a lot of food when you get into the bigger families and people are registering every week. We had five new registrations on Thursday."

He said none of it is possible without the support of the community and every little bit helps.

"Please bring something. It doesn't have to be a lot. It takes a lot of rain drops to fill a bucket," he added.

"So, if you can only bring one or two little items that's going to help and, you know, if you can bring a crate, Bring a crate. We'll take it all."