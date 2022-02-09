Advertisement
Major fire rips through bakery of Quebec City bagel mainstay
Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022 6:48PM EST
The industrial bakery belonging to Bagel Maguire in Quebec City (Photo: Google Street View)
Share:
An industrial bagel bakery in Quebec City caught fire Wednesday, with firefighters still battling a major blaze.
Bagel Maguire, a popular cafe and bagel shop, has an industrial bakery on Desrochers St., further from Quebec City's downtown.
It was the industrial bakery that caught fire, drawing 65 firefighters at first and then growing -- it was a five-alarm fire with even more responders by about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Quebec City police posted a photo of the fire on Twitter, adding that people had been successfully evacuated from the building.
This is a developing story that will be updated.