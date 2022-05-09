Major fire destroys manufacturing company in Beauce, Que.

A violent fire ravaged the facilities of the manufacturer Abritek Windows and Doors in Saint-Georges, Que. on Sunday evening.

Photographs and videos posted on social media show flames billowing out of the business on 127 St., about 45 minutes north of the U.S. border.

However, no one was injured.

Early Monday morning, the cause of the fire had not yet been specified.

In a message posted on the Facebook page of the Beauce-based company, the management announced that Abritek will rebuild and relaunch soon.

Abritek has been in business since 1947 and has a network of 45 retailers in most regions of Quebec.

The fire is one of many reported over the past week as conditions are prime for blazes starting and spreading.