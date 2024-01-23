Major fire breaks out in downtown Sherbrooke
Some 40 firefighters are tackling a major fire that broke out in downtown Sherbrooke on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire at 16 Wellington St. Sud forced the evacuation of 14 apartments. All occupants got out safely and no one was injured, according to Sherbrooke authorities.
By 3:30 p.m., the fire had not spread beyond the four-storey building. Businesses are located on the first floor, while residential units are on the upper floors.
The fire appeared to have started at the rear of the building, according to officials from the City of Sherbrooke.
Electricity and gas have been cut off in the area of the fire.
King Street West is closed in both directions between Dépôt and Gordon streets, and the City of Sherbrooke is asking drivers to avoid the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 23, 2024.
