Major fire at heritage building in downtown Montreal

Firefighters were called to a major fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.

The five-alarm fire is at the former monastère du Bon-Pasteur, a building in the Ville-Marie borough that was built in 1846 at the corner of Sherbrooke and de Bullion streets.

Smoke from a fire at the monastère du Bon-Pasteur on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Source: Daniel Beland)

A spokesperson for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) said the blaze started around 4:40 p.m. and that approximately 150 firefighters are responding to it. The fire started in the attic of the building, which has a gable roof and was no longer being used as a monastery.

Photos from a witness who spoke to CTV News show smoke coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. More to come.