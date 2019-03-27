

CTV Montreal





A major police operation took place in parts of Quebec Wednesday – mostly in the Montérégie – as investigators sought to bust up a drug trafficking ring.

Longueuil police said three raids took place on their territory and nine others in other regions. More than 130 police officers took part.

Police say the investigation began three months ago after a tip from the public. The evidence police were able to gather in recent weeks resulted in 12 search warrants. By mid-morning, nine arrests had been made, but this number may increase as operations continue, said police.

Police have seized drugs as well as property linked to alleged crimes.

Police in Quebec City, Montreal, Levis, Chateauguay, Mirabel and the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent all took part in the raids.

Longueuil police said the final tally of the outcome of these raids won’t be known for a few days.



- With files from La Presse canadienne